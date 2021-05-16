Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 9,040 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 165,204 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $231.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.76. The company has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $171.68 and a 52 week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

