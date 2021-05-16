Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $42,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Fiserv stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average of $114.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

