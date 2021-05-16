Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,383 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $39,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,323.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8,268.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,523.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,600.06. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $764.27 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

