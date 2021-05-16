Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,856 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.14% of ANSYS worth $40,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $326.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.89. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.53 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.38.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.