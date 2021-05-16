Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will post sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Navistar International posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full-year sales of $8.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Navistar International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

NYSE:NAV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 354,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,547. Navistar International has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth about $13,416,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

