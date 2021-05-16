NBW Capital LLC Has $10.19 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 2.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $238.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.45 and a 200 day moving average of $211.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

