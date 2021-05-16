NBW Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after buying an additional 69,952 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 27,167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

