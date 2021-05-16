NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Receives GBX 249.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 260 ($3.40).

Several research analysts have weighed in on NCC shares. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Friday.

NCC stock opened at GBX 294.50 ($3.85) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 272.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 250.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. NCC Group has a 1-year low of GBX 144 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 309.21 ($4.04). The stock has a market cap of £827.49 million and a P/E ratio of 65.44.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

