Needham & Company LLC Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $60.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.13.

Shares of BIGC opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $134,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,343.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $116,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

