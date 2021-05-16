Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.85 ($75.12).

ETR:NEM opened at €57.38 ($67.51) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52 week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 63.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.51.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

