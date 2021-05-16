Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Trading Up 15%

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC)’s share price was up 15% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.39 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 493,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 576,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Several analysts recently commented on NLC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Neo Lithium from C$3.40 to C$4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.32. The stock has a market cap of C$314.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 10,000 shares of Neo Lithium stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,880. Also, Senior Officer Carlos Ernesto Vicens sold 42,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,000. Insiders sold a total of 81,400 shares of company stock worth $228,760 in the last three months.

About Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

