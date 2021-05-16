NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. NeoGames updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

