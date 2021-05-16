Neutrino Dollar Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00128944 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.