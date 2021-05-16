Neutron Market Capitalization Achieves $252,272.86 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $252,272.86 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

