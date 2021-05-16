Neutron Price Tops $0.0078 on Exchanges (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 40% lower against the US dollar. Neutron has a market cap of $303,564.88 and $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neutron

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

