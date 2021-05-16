New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.050-2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.60.

NYSE NJR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.17. 327,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,252. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

