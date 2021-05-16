New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.400–0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $172 million-$174 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.31 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.830–0.800 EPS.

New Relic stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.64.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

