NEXT.coin Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,268.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.91 or 0.02559265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.36 or 0.00666472 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00067853 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000890 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004084 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

