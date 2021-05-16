NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Tops $76.38 on Major Exchanges

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $544,290.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $76.38 or 0.00157788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00091413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.12 or 0.00527037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00232547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.10 or 0.01155017 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.26 or 0.01215249 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

