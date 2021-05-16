NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.64 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.

NICE stock traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.71. 165,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,743. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. NICE has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.10 and its 200 day moving average is $247.01.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.86.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

