Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) PT Raised to $29.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NLSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Nielsen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.10.

NLSN stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter worth $1,843,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Nielsen by 6.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 195,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nielsen by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,873,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,733,000 after purchasing an additional 168,881 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 2.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

