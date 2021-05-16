Nimiq Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $71.30 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,518.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.15 or 0.07622117 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.77 or 0.02532577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.46 or 0.00639878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00201652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.97 or 0.00809944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.36 or 0.00660274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007694 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.77 or 0.00570437 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,429,978,655 coins and its circulating supply is 7,768,478,655 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

