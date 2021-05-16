Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Get Nintendo alerts:

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $82.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 247.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Featured Article: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nintendo (NTDOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.