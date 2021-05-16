NIO (NYSE:NIO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NIO (NYSE:NIO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.89.

NIO traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,214,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,064,430. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. NIO has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.73) earnings per share. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

