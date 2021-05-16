Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Up 13.1%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) shot up 13.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $27.07. 7,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 234,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

A number of research firms have commented on NKTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $718,510 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nkarta by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Nkarta by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

