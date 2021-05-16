Noble Financial Upgrades Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Outperform

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David M. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,232 shares of company stock worth $2,076,257 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

