Node Runners (NDR) Market Cap Reaches $2.02 Million

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. Node Runners has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $7,776.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for $86.43 or 0.00176069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Node Runners has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Node Runners alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00089206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00020563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.04 or 0.01116358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00065030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00114120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00064264 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,377 coins. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners.

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node Runners using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Node Runners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Node Runners and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.