Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price target cut by CIBC from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $41.06.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

