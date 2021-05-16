Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Northland Securities from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NPIFF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.45.

Shares of NPIFF opened at $31.70 on Friday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

