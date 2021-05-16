Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

NWPX has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NWPX stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $315.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.4% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 11,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Pipe (NWPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.