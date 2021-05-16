NOV (NYSE:NOV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NOV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised NOV from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.02.

NYSE:NOV opened at $17.51 on Thursday. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.22.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NOV by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

