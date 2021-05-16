Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Lowered to $286.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $365.00 to $286.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, CFO John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $560,460.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Insiders sold a total of 75,517 shares of company stock worth $15,952,005 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Novavax by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $4,021,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

