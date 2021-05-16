NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.71.

Shares of NVCR opened at $179.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 943.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.66. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $220.48.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,652 shares of company stock valued at $42,711,132 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter worth $589,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $937,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

