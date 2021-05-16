Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $58.77 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.54.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund bought 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $343,420.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 86,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,219.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,199 shares of company stock worth $1,918,177. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

