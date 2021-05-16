Numis Securities Reiterates “Add” Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPI. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 142.57 ($1.86).

LON:SPI opened at GBX 192.60 ($2.52) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 182.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 157.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 209.50 ($2.74). The company has a market cap of £772.49 million and a PE ratio of -3.30.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

