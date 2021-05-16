Nuvve (NVVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $8.25 on Friday. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.55.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Nuvve in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

