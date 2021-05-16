NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,962 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,250 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $101,324,000 after purchasing an additional 230,498 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,825,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $192.27 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $89.33 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of -362.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

