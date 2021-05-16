Nyzo Market Capitalization Tops $10.13 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001854 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and approximately $352,998.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00092259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.69 or 0.00496778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.15 or 0.00233795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004943 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00041902 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.37 or 0.01179004 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

