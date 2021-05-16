Oak Family Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50,051 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BHK stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $16.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.