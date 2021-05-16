Oak Family Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.8% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76,010 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

