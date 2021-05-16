Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.