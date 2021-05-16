Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,209 shares of company stock worth $36,853,378. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $363.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $273.29 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $360.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

