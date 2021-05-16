Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 21,535 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,535 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTZ. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 31,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 574.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 85,987 shares during the period.

BTZ opened at $14.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

