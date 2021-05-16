Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New $850,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,295,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $141.52 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.94. The firm has a market cap of $176.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

