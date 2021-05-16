Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $199,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill E. York purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $53,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $297,640. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $7,145,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 171,250 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 121,094 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 107,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,617,000 after buying an additional 84,653 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

