ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 1.8% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $54.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

