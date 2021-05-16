Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.84

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$59.84 and traded as low as C$54.90. Open Text shares last traded at C$55.94, with a volume of 498,541 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Open Text to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The firm has a market cap of C$15.28 billion and a PE ratio of 82.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub sold 2,834 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total value of C$174,277.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,629,999.76.

About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

