Opus Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Opus coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opus has a market capitalization of $542,855.78 and approximately $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opus has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00087328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $492.11 or 0.01076554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00063116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00113789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

About Opus

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

