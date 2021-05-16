Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

OR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.93.

OR opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,988,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,009 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,897,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,583,000 after purchasing an additional 840,040 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,652,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12,656.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 427,148 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

