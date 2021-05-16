Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.21. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $9.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

Several research firms recently commented on OSMT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

